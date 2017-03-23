× Marion ‘Suge’ Knight Hospitalized Again While Awaiting Trial in Murder, Robbery Cases

Marion “Suge” Knight has been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition as he awaits trial in two robbery and murder cases, authorities said Thursday.

The 51-year-old former rap mogul, who has been jailed since January 2015, was taken Tuesday to an area hospital, where he remained in stable condition, said Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Nishida declined to disclose details about Knight’s health condition because of medical privacy laws. According to the Sheriff’s Department’s jail records, Knight is receiving care at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center.

His fiancée, Toi-Lin Kelly, told the New York Daily News he is suffering from life-threatening blood clots. Kelly told the newspaper she is afraid Knight isn’t receiving proper medical treatment at the jail.

