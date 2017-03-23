× San Diego-Area Rep. Duncan Hunter Under Investigation by FBI for Alleged Campaign Finance Violations

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) is under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice for allegedly misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds.

The House Ethics Committee disclosed the investigation Thursday in a news release explaining why it was not pursuing its own investigation of the San Diego-area congressman.

According to an ethics report released along with the disclosure, Hunter “may have converted tens of thousands of dollars of campaign funds from his congressional campaign committee to personal use to pay for family travel, flights, utilities, healthcare, school uniforms and tuition, jewelry, groceries and other goods, services, and expenses.”

Federal election officials and the San Diego Union-Tribune have repeatedly raised questions over the last year about unusual spending by Hunter’s campaign, including flying the family rabbit on a plane and payments to nail salons, his children’s private school and a Phoenix resort, among others.

