Sex Offender Found Dead After Shootout With Deputies at Temple City Sheriff’s Station Faced Child Porn Charges

A sex offender who died Monday in a shootout with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies outside the department’s Temple City station was facing child pornography charges, officials said.

Andrew Jared Lane was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with child pornography allegations, said Shiara Davila-Morales, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors charged Lane on Jan. 19 with two felony counts of distributing child pornography in connection with a $40,000 arrest warrant, she said. The case stemmed from a Dec. 8, 2015, incident, according to court records.

Deputies discovered the warrant when they met with Lane on Monday morning when he visited the Temple City sheriff’s station on Las Tunas Drive to register as a sex offender, officials said.

