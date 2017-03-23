Thursday Tee Time With Black Gold Golf Club in Yorba Linda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today’s Thursday Tee time, we featured Black Gold Golf Club in Yorba Linda. A favorite of Orange County Golfers, this Arthur Hills designed par 72 layout stretches up to 6,756 challenging yards and incorporates several water features including a stunning waterfall off the 18th green, slight elevation changes, rolling hills, strategic bunkering and the incredible vistas overlooking coastal Orange & Los Angeles Counties, including portions of the Newport Beach Coast and Catalina Island. For more information, visit their website.