Thursday Tee Time With Black Gold Golf Club in Yorba Linda

Posted 8:28 AM, March 23, 2017, by

In today’s Thursday Tee time, we featured Black Gold Golf Club in Yorba Linda.  A favorite of Orange County Golfers, this Arthur Hills designed par 72 layout stretches up to 6,756 challenging yards and incorporates several water features including a stunning waterfall off the 18th green, slight elevation changes, rolling hills, strategic bunkering and the incredible vistas overlooking coastal Orange & Los Angeles Counties, including portions of the Newport Beach Coast and Catalina Island.  For more information, visit their website.

 