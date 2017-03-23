Up to 3 People Shot in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Up to three people were shot in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials responded to the incident about 5:45 p.m. at Eddie’s Liquor at the intersection of 108th Street and Western Avenue.

The victims are being assessed and one was taken to a hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

No further details were available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.