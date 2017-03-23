Video Shows Bear Roaming Through Neighborhood in La Verne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Startled residents spotted a bear roaming through a neighborhood in La Verne early Thursday morning.

Video showed the bear calmly walking down a sidewalk and climbing over a wall.

A resident called police regarding the bear about 2:30 a.m., said La Verne Police Department Lt. Monica Schusse.

The bear was seen walking near Arthur Way, then made its way along the 200 block of West Baseline Road before eventually disappearing into the hills behind the Leroy Haynes Educational Center.

It was nowhere to be found by the time police arrived, Schusse said.

No one was injured and there were no signs of damage in the neighborhood, which lies in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Thursday morning’s sighting was the first reported in La Verne since last December.