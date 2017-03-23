× Vietnam War Memorial in Venice Vandalized Again: Officials

A Vietnam War memorial in Venice that was damaged by a tagging crew last year has again been marred by graffiti, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the latest defacement, which was reported to authorities Friday by a citizen who sent photographs, said Ramon Montenegro, a spokesman for the sheriff’s Transit Policing Division.

Montenegro said the graffiti, which consists of thin, hastily written letters, appears to have been painted by gang members.

The massive mural on Pacific Avenue, which fills a blocklong brick wall, is reminiscent of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. On a black background, it bears the names of 2,273 soldiers counted as either prisoners of war or missing in action in Vietnam, as well as the words “You Are Not Forgotten.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.