1 Killed in Westlake Shooting: LAPD

A man was killed in a Westlake shooting Friday afternoon, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The incident was reported about 2:15 p.m. at La Fayette Park Place and 2nd Street, Officer Rosario Herrera told KTLA.

The victim, who was described as being in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene.

No further details were available Friday and it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.

