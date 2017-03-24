Comedian Bill Bellamy Talks About Transitioning from Stand-Up to Stage Play for “Married But Single Too”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Bill Bellamy is flexing his stage muscles in the theatre production of "Married But Single Too". He tells us how much more nerve-racking it is than performing his stand-up routines.

"Married But Single Too" is on tour.

It will play Friday, March 24th at the Terrace Theatre in Long Beach.

Saturday and Sunday's performances, March 25th and 26th, will be at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com or jecaryous.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, March 24, 2017.