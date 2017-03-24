FBI Joins Investigation Into Pasadena Cheesecake Factory Explosion; New Information Expected to Be Released Friday

The FBI has joined the investigation into an explosion that occurred at a Cheesecake Factory last month after someone threw an incendiary device into the restaurant while it was packed with diners, police announced Friday.

FBI representatives will join the Pasadena Police Department at a press conference scheduled for late Friday morning, where investigators are expected to release security video of the suspect and offer a reward in the case, according to a police news release.

The explosion happened on Feb. 2 just before 6:10 p.m., after witnesses reported that a man threw something in the restaurant located at 2 West Colorado Blvd., according to police.

The device went off inside the packed restaurant, but no one was injured.

As customers and employees were evacuated, responding officers searched the eatery and located what was described as a “detonated homemade pyrotechnic device,” investigators said.

The person who threw the device was described by witnesses as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man, about 6 feet tall with a thin build and a heavy beard, the Police Department said back in February. He was wearing all black clothing and a black beanie at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Department at 626-744-4241.

34.147785 -118.144516