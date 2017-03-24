Florida Man Charged After Video Posted on Facebook Shows Him Eating Pancakes in Roadway: Police

A Florida man who set up a small table and chair in the middle of a road and ate pancakes while vehicles whizzed by him has been charged in connection with the incident, police said Friday.

Lakeland police received a call about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday regarding a man eating breakfast in a crosswalk of the eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.

Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate the individual. They determined he left the area before they arrived, the post stated.

Video of the incident was later to posted to Facebook and shared on the Police Department’s page.

Several people tagged the individual in their messages, identifying him as 21-year-old Kiaron Thomas, according to the post.

On Thursday, officers determined Thomas lived about 100 yards south of the intersection where the incident took place. When they interviewed him, Thomas told them he did it as a prank.

According to police, his actions created an obstruction and prevented cars from moving; he was charged with placing and obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

He was scheduled to appear in court on April 25.

(Editor’s note: Video contains profanity)