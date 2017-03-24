Huntington Beach officials are preparing for a 'Make America Great Again' rally and march on Saturday that many fear could turn confrontational. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on March 24, 2017.
Huntington Beach Preps for ‘Make America Great Again’ Rally
