Janel Parrish Shows Us Her “Pretty Little Liars” Tattoo, Talks Finale and Offers Tickets to See the Cast at PaleyFest​

Janel Parrish talks about season seven and the upcoming series finale of "Pretty Little Liars". The actress also shows us the tattoo that she and her co-stars got after wrapping up filming.

Final episodes of "Pretty Little Liars" will start airing Tuesday, April 18th at 8pm on Freeform.

Parrish and the rest of the cast will also be hosting a panel at PaleyFest Saturday, March 25th at 2pm at the Dolby Theatre. One lucky viewer texted in to win tickets to see the panel live.

For tickets, go to paleyfest.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, March 24, 2017.