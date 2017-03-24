L.A. City Council Approves Plan to Demolish Parker Center, Build Office Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the objections of preservationists, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to demolish the LAPD’s Parker Center and replace the former police headquarters with a $483-million office tower for city employees.

The council voted 12 to 0 to raze the 1955 building designed by architect Welton Becket — a structure that critics called an unremarkable piece of architecture and a symbol of the Los Angeles Police Department’s racist past.

The Los Angeles Conservancy opposed the vote, contending that Parker Center is a “significant” building and that the city’s police history shouldn’t be wiped away.

The preservation group also accused the city of using inaccurate cost estimates to justify knocking down Parker Center, which the city denied.

