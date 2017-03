Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether it's watching a giraffe give birth or bald eagle eggs hatch, internet users are watching a lot of live streams of animal cams - and the benefits are mutual.

We talked to the folks at Explore.org about their network of over 100 live cams and how they benefit the animals and the humans that are watching.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!