Man Wanted in Connection With Assaulting Popular San Fernando Pastor ID’d

A man who is wanted in connection with assaulting a popular San Fernando pastor was identified by authorities Friday.

Henry Dominguez Chacon, 53, of Pacoima, allegedly assaulted Rudy Trujillo, known to many in the community as “Pastor Rudy,” on Wednesday.

The attack, which occurred in the 700 block of North Maclay Avenue as the victim was getting out of his car between meetings, left the pastor with a broken hip and a laceration on his head, officials said.

Trujillo apparently hadn’t seen Chacon since the suspect left his congregation at Faith Center in the city a few years ago, the victim’s son told KTLA this week.

Police said Friday that Chacon called 911 to report the incident before leaving the area. After reviewing video of the incident and interviewing witnesses, San Fernando Police identified Chacon as the alleged attacker.

Police released a photo of Chacon and described him as having black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 210 pounds and is about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the incident can detectives at 818-898-1261.

