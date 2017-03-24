Northern California Couple Arrested on Drug Charges After Accidentally Texting Detective About Deal

Two Sacramento County residents were arrested on suspicion of dealing narcotics after one allegedly tipped off authorities to their operation by accident due to a text message mix-up.

The case fell into the laps of officials at the sheriff’s department in neighboring Placer County when one of its detectives received a text message from Citrus Heights resident Rachelle Renfroe, 41, offering to illegally sell him prescription pills, according to a statement posted Thursday on the agency’s Facebook page. The woman was apparently unaware she used the wrong number, deputies said.

“The detective kept communications going with this person, not knowing who it was. The suspect thought she had the right number,” Placer County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan West told KTLA sister station KTXL.

Investigators took the opportunity to set up a sting posing as buyers of the prescription drugs, officials said.

Rachelle and Andre Renfroe, 45 — who is Rachelle’s husband, according to KTXL — showed up to the meeting and were immediately arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic substances for sale.

The detectives, who usually take great pains to identify drug dealers, couldn’t believe that the case came to them out of the blue.

“This was completely 180 degrees around and you kind of had to scratch your head and wonder if it was for real,” West said.

Rachelle is being held on $20,000 bail, while Andre’s bond is set at $95,000.