San Francisco Man Threatened to Shoot Muslim Woman in Alleged Hate Crime, Police Say

A San Francisco man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot a woman wearing a hijab because she is Muslim, police said Thursday.

Joshua Ruano, 27, is being held on suspicion of making a criminal threat with a hate-crime enhancement, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The woman and her toddler son were playing in a park just after 7 p.m. March 17 near the Mission District when Ruano approached her, police said in a written statement.

He allegedly made anti-Muslim comments and threatened to shoot her, according to the Police Department.

