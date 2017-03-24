“Superstore” Star Ben Feldman Talks About His Experiences in Big Box Stores and Brand New Play “The Siegel”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ben Feldman stars in NBC's hit workplace sitcom "Superstar" alongside America Ferrera. He discusses his personal experiences in big box stores, whether he's allowed to shop on the set, and the world premiere of his new play "The Siegel".

"Superstore" airs Thursdays at 8pm on NBC.

"The Siegel" is playing at the South Coast Repertory March 24th through April 23rd.

The preview run starts Friday, March 24th.

Regular performances run April 1st through April 23rd.

For more information and tickets, visit scr.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, March 24, 2017.