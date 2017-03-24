Suspect Arrested in Killing of 2 Children, 2 Adults Found Dead in Sacramento Home

Sacramento police on Friday released the identity of a man suspected of killing four people whose bodies were found inside a Sacramento home.

Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, 56, was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail early Friday on suspicion of murder, according to police and sheriff’s inmate information.

The bodies were found Thursday morning in a house in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue, authorities said. Police received a call about 7 a.m. from a relative asking officers to check the welfare of the victims, according to Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. The relative had been unable to reach the victims, he said.

The relative also indicated “there were suspicious circumstances in the home,” Officer Linda Matthews said. No one answered the door when officers arrived, so they broke into the home and discovered the bodies, police said.

38.581572 -121.494400