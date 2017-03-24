The Boys & Girls Club of Anaheim Receives $50,000 Grant From MLB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Boys & Girls Club of Anaheim was selected by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to receive a $50,000 grant from Major League Baseball. The grant was used to renovate the JMAC Teen Center at Paseo Village. The renovations included a new paint job, new furniture, a renovated kitchen and 10 new computers for its Tech Room which will aid in the creation of a STEM Center for members. Our Henry DiCarlo attended the ribbon cutting ceremony with MLB commissioner Robert Manfred, Los Angeles Angels Alumni and members of the Boys and Girls Club. For more information on how you can volunteer or donate to The Anaheim Boys and Girls Club…you can go to their website.