Toddlers Abducted During Car Theft in Cathedral City Found Safe; Amber Alert Canceled

Two young boys who were abducted Thursday during a vehicle theft in Cathedral City were found safe in Desert Hot Springs early Friday morning, police said.

Two-year-old Carlos Cortez and his 1-year-old brother Jayden Cortez were found by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies about 2:30 a.m. inside the still running stolen vehicle that was abandoned by the thief at a church in the 17400 block of Bubbling Wells Road, said Cathedral City Police Department Deputy Chief Travis Walker.

The children were safe and being medically cleared before being reunited with their parents, Walker said.

The boys were abducted when the vehicle they were inside was stolen in Cathedral City about 6:44 p.m. Thursday.

Desert Hot Springs is about 10 miles north of Cathedral City.

An Amber Alert issued for Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties following the abduction has been canceled.

The car thief was not found with the vehicle and is still on the loose.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.

