Woman Struck, Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver While Riding Her Bike in Pico Rivera

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman as she was riding her bike in Pico Rivera early Friday morning.

The incident was reported about 2:07 a.m. near the intersection of Rex Road and Rosemead Boulevard, said Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Steve Tenney.

The woman, who has not been identified, appeared to have been riding her bike on the sidewalk when she was struck, Tenney said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, Tenney said.

The driver fled the scene after striking the victim, Tenney said.

Authorities did not have a driver or vehicle description.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.