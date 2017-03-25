1 Killed in Boyle Heights Officer-Involved Shooting at Gold Line Station: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights early Saturday, Los Angeles Police officials said.

The incident was reported about 12 a.m. at the intersection of East 1st and Soto streets at a Gold Line Metro station.

Officers were patrolling the area when they say they heard gunshots, Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

The officers then approached a man walking on the sidewalk and when they attempted to stop him and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The man was struck by gunfire and he eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun was recovered at the scene and the area is cordoned off during the investigation, Ramirez said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Video from the scene showed a man and a woman comforting each other after the shooting.

The station is closed, but Metro service has not been affected, Ramirez said.

KTLA's Geoff Peters contributed to this story.