1 Shot Along Las Vegas Strip; Suspected Shooter Barricaded on Bus: Police

A person was shot along the Las Vegas Strip Saturday and the suspected shooter is barricaded on a bus, police said.

The incident was reported about 11 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard near Harmon Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In tweets, officials said the incident was not an active shooter situation.

Police later tweeted that the suspect is on a bus on the strip and that the incident is being treated as a barricaded situation.

Police surrounded a bus as they investigated the shooting, Officer Larry Hadfield told CNN.

“There is no credible information that there is a second suspect and no other victims have been located, ” Hadfield said

There is no information available about the victim, but Rachel Crosby, a reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, tweeted that the person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

South Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue, officials said.

It is unknown if the incident is related to a robbery that occurred at a jewelry store inside the Bellagio Resort and Casino. Three men, one of which was wearing a pig mask, were taken into custody in that incident early Saturday.

We're currently investigating a shooting that occurred on S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Harmon. There is no active shooter. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

Going down again at #Bellagio. Cops are focused on the bus, I think. Guns drawn. pic.twitter.com/NZVMXPRbk7 — Rich Tessier (@richtessier) March 25, 2017

#LVMPD is working a barricade situation on the strip. Suspect is on a bus on the strip in front of the Cosmo and Bellagio. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nYilAENvqH — Brett Le Blanc (@bleblancphoto) March 25, 2017

36.114706 -115.172848