2 People Killed in Separate Crashes Along 91 Freeway in Fullerton: CHP

Two fiery crashes left two people dead and blocked all lanes on the westbound 91 Freeway in Fullerton early Saturday, the CHP said.

The first crash was reported at 1:29 a.m. Callers to the California Highway Patrol said a gray Honda was on fire and debris was scattered across all lanes of the freeway just east of Brookhurst Street. One passerby said people were trying to get another person out of the burning vehicle.

All lanes were blocked at Euclid Street.

One person died, but no other information was available as of 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

