ICE Agent Arrested on Suspicion of Helping Mexican National With Multiple Convictions Reenter U.S.

A veteran U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agent was accused this week of working with an organized crime figure to help a Mexican national with multiple convictions reenter the country illegally.

Felix Cisneros was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of a felony count of aiding and assisting an inadmissible alien to enter the United States, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

The 42-year-old Murrieta resident had worked with ICE for 10 years and was assigned to the agency’s Homeland Security Investigations office in the Inland Empire, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

Cisneros worked as an undercover agent and investigated money laundering as well as human and narcotics trafficking, according to court records.

