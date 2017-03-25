Man Killed in North Hollywood Apartment Shooting: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed in a shooting at a North Hollywood apartment Friday night, Los Angeles Police officials said.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. in the 7300 block of Hinds Avenue.

The shooting occurred inside an apartment and the victim was described as being in his mid 20s. The victim apparently did not live in the apartment where he was pronounced dead.

Police cleared the scene about 5 a.m. Saturday.

A person of interest is being interviewed in connection with the shooting, and police don't believe there are any outstanding suspects.

The incident was not gang-related and no one else was injured.

KTLA's Geoff Peters contributed to this story.