Pro-Trump Rally in Huntington Beach Expected to Draw Large Crowd, Protesters

A large crowd — and some protesters — are expected to attend a Make America Great Again march on Saturday at Bolsa Chica State Beach to support veterans, police and first-responders.

The event is slated to run from noon to 3 p.m. and is one of about 40 affiliated events scheduled nationwide throughout the day.

Despite expected heavy foot traffic, all parts of the beach will remain open, senior park aide Mark Riddlebarger said. He said the organizers have a permit.

Though the march bears Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, and organizers elsewhere are making their support for the president quite clear, Jennifer Sterling, a Laguna Beach resident and one of the organizers of the march, said the local gathering, though pro-Trump, will have a different focus. Participants will be wearing blue ribbons to support law enforcement and donations will be collected for veterans, she said.

