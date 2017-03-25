× Thousands Expected to Participate in CicLAvia Bike Festival on Sunday

Culver City meets Venice.

That is the theme of the latest CicLAvia bike festival scheduled for Sunday.

Thousands of cyclists, pedestrians, skaters and runners are expected to participate in the car-free event that will extend from downtown Culver City to Venice.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The six-mile route will proceed along Washington Boulevard and Washington Place in Culver City before switching over to Venice Boulevard at South Centinela Avenue.

