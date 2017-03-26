× 15-Year-Old Boy Shot Walking Near Home in Santa Ana

Santa Ana police are investigating on Sunday after a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking near his home.

Officers found the teen suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of St. Gertrude Place around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

A dark colored vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the shooting, police said.

The incident appears to be gang related, according to the SAPD press release.