15-Year-Old Boy Shot Walking Near Home in Santa Ana
Santa Ana police are investigating on Sunday after a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking near his home.
Officers found the teen suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of St. Gertrude Place around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
A dark colored vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the shooting, police said.
The incident appears to be gang related, according to the SAPD press release.
33.745573 -117.867834