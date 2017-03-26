Head-on Crash in Riverside Sends 3 to Hospital With Serious Injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wrong-way driver crashed into a vehicle along the 215 Freeway in Riverside early Sunday and three people were injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. when the driver was heading north along the southbound side of the freeway at Columbia Avenue, said Sgt. Ron Warrior.

Preliminary information from the CHP indicated that both vehicles were “crushed” and all lanes were blocked after the crash.

Two people in the car that was struck were trapped inside, but were eventually rescued by firefighters, video from the scene showed.

Three people, including the driver, were taken a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

All lanes were eventually opened after the crash.