Arrest Made in the Drive-By Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Boy in Pomona

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday in connection with the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in Pomona.

Sengchan Houl was arrested without incident on suspicion of killing Jonah Hwang in a drive-by shooting in February, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Houl was booked at the Pomona City Jail after being apprehended, police said.

Jonah Hwang was fatally struck in the head around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 11th Street.

The young boy was visiting the home with his family for dinner when he was struck. The house has been the target of at least three drive-by shootings in recent months, according to police.

Jonah Hwang was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The child was adopted from Taiwan orphanage less than three years ago, according to Jonah Hwang's family.

His parents, Jonny and Karen Hwang, referred to Jonah as a light in their household. The elementary school student was a talented soccer player who loved reading, superheroes and going to church, his family said.