Man Arrested After Allegedly Ramming El Segundo Police Officer’s Vehicle Several Times on 10 Freeway

A man was arrested after allegedly ramming an El Segundo Police officer’s vehicle several times on the 10 Freeway in Pomona, officials said.

The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The officer was riding with his police dog and heading west on the 10 when he was rear ended by a man driving a Dodge Durango. The officer changed lanes and the driver followed him and hit him again, police said in a news release. The man allegedly rammed the officer “several more times as the officer tried to evade the vehicle,” according to the news release.

The suspect, identified as David Glen Dennison, then reversed on the freeway and got off on Indian Hill Boulevard. The man was eventually found with help from Pomona Police and the California Highway Patrol, officials said. He allegedly admitted to intentionally hitting the officer’s car. Dennison, 47, of Pomona, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, assault on a police dog, criminal threats and driving under the influence.

The officer was was treated at a hospital for injuries and released and the police dog was not injured, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the CHP.