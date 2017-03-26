Mother and Her 2 Children Among 4 People Killed in Sacramento Home

The four people killed last week in a quiet Northern California neighborhood include a woman and her two children, authorities said Sunday.

The victims are Angelique Vasquez, 45; her daughter, Mia Vasquez, 14; her son, Alvin Vasquez, 11; and Ashley Coleman, 21, according to the Sacramento County coroner’s office.

Detectives did not immediately know what relationship Coleman had to the Vasquez family, Sacramento Officer Matthew McPhail said.

Police found the victims Thursday when they broke into a single-story home in Sacramento after a relative reported that something might be wrong. Investigators still were processing the scene and treating the entire house as evidence, McPhail said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.