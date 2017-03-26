Rally Held for Man Shot, Killed by LAPD in Boyle Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family and friends gathered for a rally and vigil on Sunday after a man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles police officer in Boyle Heights.

Officers were patrolling an area near the intersection of East 1st and Soto streets at a Gold Line Metro station around midnight Saturday when they said they heard gunshots.

An officer involved shooting occurred shortly afterwards when police approached a man on the sidewalk and attempted to stop him, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Friends have identified the man as 36-year-old Fred Barragan. He was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

Community members in Boyle Heights told KTLA that the man was running away when he was shot.

"Boyle Heights had the most police killings in L.A. County for 2016," said Caro Vera, a rally organizer. "So then again we're seeing another person, another Latino male, shot by police. It's interesting this person was also shot dead in the same way that 14-year-old Jesse Romero was shot. They were running away from the police and they were shot in the back."

Police recovered a gun at the scene and the area was cordoned off during the investigation, police said.