× Suspect Identified in Las Vegas Strip Shooting

A 55-year-old man who surrendered after police said he killed one person and injured another during an hours-long standoff on the Las Vegas Strip is being held in Clark County Jail pending a bail hearing set for Monday, according to police and jail records.

Rolando Cardenas was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm within a vehicle and burglary with possession of a firearm, the records show.

As of Sunday, no bail had been set on the murder and attempted murder charges. The other two charges had bail amounts set at $20,000 each.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the standoff began about 11 a.m. Saturday, when the department received calls about a man firing a handgun indiscriminately on the second level of a Regional Transportation Commission bus.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.