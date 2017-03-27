2 Men Critical After Being Shot Outside Denny’s Restaurant in Santa Ana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men were in critical condition Monday morning after being shot outside a Denny’s restaurant in Santa Ana the night before.

The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant located in the 2500 block of South Bristol Street, said Santa Ana Police Department Cmdr. Sorenson.

The two victims were standing outside the Denny’s when a gunman or gunmen opened fire, Sorenson said, adding that witnesses recalled hearing as many as eight gunshots.

Authorities found one victim in front of the Denny’s and the second wounded man near an AutoZone about 30 yards away.

Both men were transported in critical condition but were expected to survive, Sorenson said.

It was unclear if there were one or more shooters, or if they had arrived on foot or in a vehicle.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

Investigators did not have any suspect descriptions but were checking for surveillance video, Sorenson said.

The area is well-known for gang activity but it was unclear if the shooting was gang-related, Sorenson said.