Bay Area Highway Shut Down After Pair of Wild Horses Gallop Alongside Drivers

Once the horses ran onto the freeway, calls to the California Highway Patrol really started to pick up.

The horses were southbound, no, now they were northbound. Drivers flooded CHP dispatchers with reports.

“They were doing both at one time,” CHP Officer Eric Anderson said of the horses. “There were multiple callers… they didn’t start on the freeway.”

In what one teacher exclaimed was “the best reason” ever to miss a class, Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County was briefly shut down just before 8 a.m. Monday after a pair of horses, one brown and one white, galloped from the city streets of Alamo onto the highway.

CHP helps wrangle up horses on 680 …and violating the carpool lane! https://t.co/BpXik7PO3m pic.twitter.com/N6y5AulbNG — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) March 27, 2017