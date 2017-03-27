Body Recovered From California Aqueduct in Hesperia

An unidentified body was removed from the California Aqueduct in Hesperia on Monday, officials said.

The floating corpse was reported around 5:15 p.m. near El Centro Street and Cottonwood Avenue, moving toward Ranchero Road, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the aqueduct at Ranchero Road and 11th Avenue. Firefighters recovered the body with the help of a dive team member, authorities said.

The corpse was then handed over the coroner’s officials, who are working to determine the identity. It was unknown whether the body was male or female.

No further details were immediately available.

On March 16, sheriff’s officials announced they believed they had found the body of 2-year-old Noah Abbott, who died as the passenger of a Volkswagen convertible that crashed into the aqueduct on March 2.

Although deputies failed to positively identify the corpse or link it to the incident, family told the Victorville Daily Press the body found March 16 was indeed Noah’s.