Boy Shot While Walking Near Santa Ana Home Dies: Police

A 15-year-old boy who was shot while he walking near his home in Santa Ana has died, police said Monday.

Santa Ana Police officers found Isaac Gonzalez with several gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of St. Gertrude Place around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and eventually died Sunday, his family said.

Police said the incident appears to be gang-related and that a dark-colored vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gonzalez’s family pay for funeral expenses.

He was described as a “wonderful young man” who “was loved by all” and had a passion for boxing.

“He was always respectful, courteous and helpful to anyone that he interacted with, always leaving a great impression with them,” according to the GoFundMe page.

He is survived by his parents and two younger brothers.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call SAPD Homicide Detectives at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

