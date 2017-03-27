Dangerous Winds Leave More Than 13,000 in Southland Without Power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 13,000 customers across Southern California lost power Monday as gusty winds between 40 mph and 50 mph damaged trees, downed power lines and fanned small fires.

The National Weather Service issued high wind advisories and warnings Monday for the valleys, mountains and coastal areas that are expected to last until Tuesday morning. The warning indicates strong winds of up to 58 mph and possibly 65 mph for some areas.

By Monday evening the Los Angeles Fire Department had reported several incidents of structural damage due to high winds.

More than 2,700 lost power in Mid-City, and more than 3,100 were without power in Lake Balboa, Van Nuys and Valley Village, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

