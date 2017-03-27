KTLA with Emmy winner Derek Hough, judge of NBC’s newest competition show, “World of Dance,” coming soon who is teaming up with FLONASE Allergy Relief to help people who suffer from allergies. He discuss his partnership with FLONASE Senismist, his allergy nightmares, as well as his current projects, going on tour with his sister Julianne Hough and if he would ever return to DWTS.
Derek Hough is One Busy Man. KTLA Catches up with him and Talks about his Many Projects
