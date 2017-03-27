× L.A. County Transportation Officials to Consider Tighter Rules for Carpool, Toll Lanes

In an effort to improve sluggish speeds on the region’s freeways, Los Angeles County transportation officials have agreed to examine whether to impose tolls on more carpool lanes and a higher passenger requirement for such lanes.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board of directors voted 11 to 1 Thursday to ask for a study of those options, as well as recommendations for cracking down on carpool lane cheaters.

“This is something we have no choice but to do,” Metro chairman and Duarte mayor pro tem John Fasana said. He noted that while the county’s population continues to grow, the region has little space to expand the freeway network.

The vote comes as Southern California officials fight rising congestion amid a booming economy.

