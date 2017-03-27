× Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Stepfather, Shooting Baby, 3 Others in Fresno Home

A former U.S. service member killed his stepfather and shot four others, including a 5-month-old baby girl, in a Fresno home, sheriff’s officials said.

Kyle Holaday, 26, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty, according to Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Holaday opened fire inside a home in the 300 block of South Villa Avenue about 7 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found five people with gunshot wounds. Deputies also discovered the family dog was fatally shot, Botti said in a written statement.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.