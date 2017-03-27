Man Sought After Escaping From Back Seat of Patrol Car at Victorville Police Department

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the back seat of a patrol car at the Victorville Police Department Sunday evening and fled on foot.

Charles Brown, 31, was arrested on suspicion of transportation of narcotics about 4:10 p.m. and was taken to the police department to be interviewed by deputies, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Just before 5:30 p.m., while in the police station parking lot, Brown managed to slip one hand out of his handcuffs and exit the patrol car, according to the news release.

Deputies immediately began to search for Brown but have not been able to locate him.

Brown was described as a black man with short black hair and brown eyes with a tattoo of the letter “B” on the bridge of his nose. Brown stands 6 feet tall and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black sweats, a white T-shirt and black Nike Air Force One Shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 760-956-5001. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).