Man Sought in Glendora Bank Robbery Arrested: Police

Police have arrested a man for allegedly trying to rob a bank earlier this month in Glendora, police announced Monday.

Police identified Samuel Castro Jr., 43, as the suspect and arrested him Friday after detectives and the FBI conducted surveillance at his home in Covina.

Authorities served a search warrant at Castro’s home and found evidence linking him to the robbery, police said.

Police said on March 10 Castro entered the Bank of America, located at 843 E. Arrow Hwy., used a note but left without taking any money.

Castro was charged with attempted bank robbery and was being held on $50,000 at the Glendora Police Jail.

He is expected to appear in court Tuesday for his arraignment.