Man Wanted in Connection With Fatally Striking Santa Ana Motorcyclist Turns Self in to Police; Wife Charged With Accessory

Posted 11:15 AM, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16AM, March 27, 2017

A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Santa Ana has turned himself in to police, the Santa Ana Police Department announced Monday.

Luis Distancia, 46, is seen in a booking photo released by Santa Ana police on March 27, 2017.

Luis Eduardo Distancia, 46, was booked for felony hit-and-run causing great bodily injury/death, police said in a released statement. Distancia’s 47-year-old wife, Alma Rosa Nave, was also arrested and charged for accessory after the fact, police said.

Alma Rosa Nave, who was charged with accessory after the fact, is seen in a booking photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department on March 27, 2017.

Eduardo Estrada Luevano, 36, was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Standard Avenue and Walnut Street on March 17 when he was struck by a white Ford Econoline van, police reported at the time.

Luevano died of his injuries at a local hospital a short time after the crash, police said.

The driver of the van, who police said was Distancia, fled the scene of the crash but a witness gave the van’s license plate to police.

Investigators released Distancia’s name and photo last week and asked the public for help in locating him.

Officers respond to the scene of a hit-and-run in Santa Ana on March 17, 2017. (Credit: Anthony Bertagna / Santa Ana Police Department)

 

