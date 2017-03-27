New Details Surrounding Suspect’s Arrest in Pomona Boy’s Killing Expected to Be Released at News Conference

Pomona police are expected to release new information in the arrest of a suspect in the drive-by shooting death of 8-year-old Jonah Hwang at an early afternoon news conference on Monday.

Sengchan Houl, 35, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing Jonah Hwang in a drive-by shooting last month, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

“We got a confirmation from police late this afternoon that an arrest was made,” said Adam Donner, the Hwang family’s pastor. “So I know that puts some of us a little more at ease, at rest. We’re very grateful for the police and for the work that they’ve done.”

Jonah was visiting another family’s home for dinner in the 1100 block of West 11th Street on Feb. 20 when he was struck in the head by gunfire that came from outside the home, police said.

He died after being transported to a hospital. No one else was injured.

A motive has not yet been released, though police confirmed that the house had been the target of three drive-by shootings previously.

Jonah was adopted from an orphanage in Taiwan less than three years ago, according to his family.

He was described by his family having an “infectious smile” and being the “light and joy” of their household. He had a playful demeanor and was a talented soccer player who also loved reading, superheroes and going to church, they said.

“They’re grieving like any family would,” Donner said. “They have a great support system and so I really do pray that people are continuing to pray for them. They have a long road ahead of them.”

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.