Parolee With Ankle Monitor Arrested After Girlfriend Killed in San Bernardino: Police

A man on active parole has been arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in San Bernardino, who was found dead over the weekend, police said Monday.

Early Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department received a phone call that 42-year-old Julio Serrano had just shown up at the caller’s L.A. residence and indicated he had hurt his girlfriend in a trailer at the back of a home in the 1200 block of North Perris Street in San Bernardino, according to investigators.

About 1:39 p.m., LAPD phoned dispatchers in San Bernardino to relay the information, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

Officers went to the location to check on the woman, identified by police as 45-year-old Martha Garcia, and found her dead. She was “clearly a victim of homicide,” the release stated.

Police have not said how she died; a cause of death was also not immediately released.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the motive appears to be domestic violence, according to police.

Serrano, who was on active parole at the time for burglary and “numerous” prior arrests, had an ankle tracking device, police said.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

No other details have been released.

The department’s Homicide Detail is continuing to investigate the case, and anyone with information is urged to call Detective Cunningham at 909-384-5745 or Sgt. Sullivan at 909-384-5615.